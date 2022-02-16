AnimalGo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.11 Million (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One AnimalGo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $38.71 million and $2.11 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00038151 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00105843 BTC.

About AnimalGo

GOM2 is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net . AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

