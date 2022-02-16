ANON Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $196.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, ANON has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a total market cap of $157,497.57 and approximately $196.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001919 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001088 BTC.

About ANON

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

