Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Short Interest Update

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Anritsu stock remained flat at $$13.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71. Anritsu has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

