Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.810-$0.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AM traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 3,546,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,011. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.93.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 984,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 323,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,818,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after purchasing an additional 102,710 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 53,778 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,091 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

