Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

NYSE AR traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $20.22. 9,126,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,462,365. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $22.03.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,710,000 after buying an additional 598,034 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Antero Resources by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 545,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 192,838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,896,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Antero Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,131,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after buying an additional 46,078 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AR. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.31.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

