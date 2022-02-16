Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Vulcan Value Partners LLC

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,168,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,702 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for approximately 2.3% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Anthem worth $435,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.40.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $452.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.32 and a 12-month high of $472.01. The company has a market capitalization of $109.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $447.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.51.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.28%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

