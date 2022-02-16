Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Position Boosted by Long Pond Capital LP

Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,179,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451,580 shares during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management comprises 2.6% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 6.69% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $69,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 18.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 32.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.
About Apartment Investment and Management
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apartment Investment and Management (AIV)
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.