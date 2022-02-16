Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Position Boosted by Long Pond Capital LP

Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,179,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451,580 shares during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management comprises 2.6% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 6.69% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $69,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 18.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 32.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

AIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.91. 8,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,853. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -58.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.28. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.