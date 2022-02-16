Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $217.66

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 217.66 ($2.95) and traded as low as GBX 206.76 ($2.80). Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at GBX 207 ($2.80), with a volume of 227,687 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 217.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 217.05. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.19.

Apax Global Alpha Company Profile (LON:APAX)

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

