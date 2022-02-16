Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APLS. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,969,000 after purchasing an additional 239,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,666,000 after purchasing an additional 71,222 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,912 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.95. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.47.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.