ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001194 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $50.34 million and approximately $678,252.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00044556 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.87 or 0.07008016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,602.09 or 0.99861941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00049727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00051657 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002910 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 96,522,592 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

