AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in AppFolio by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $42,833.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $121.08 on Wednesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.88 and a 52-week high of $181.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2,018.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.18.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens raised AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

