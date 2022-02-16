Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05 billion-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.38 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.80.

AMAT stock traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $140.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,922,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,512,843. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.10. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $105.50 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,743 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

