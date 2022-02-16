Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05-6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion.Applied Materials also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.750-$2.050 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.80.

AMAT traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.96. 7,964,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,514,664. The stock has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.42 and a 200 day moving average of $142.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $4,052,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $2,391,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,743 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

