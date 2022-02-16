AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AppLovin updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of APP traded down $6.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.71. 3,749,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,143. AppLovin has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average of $81.36.

APP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

In related news, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 88,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $8,842,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $4,025,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,708,912 shares of company stock worth $702,905,050 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 3,426.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 227,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,481,000 after buying an additional 221,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 462.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 50,832 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AppLovin by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

