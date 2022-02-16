AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Trading Down 5.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) dropped 5.9% during trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $120.00. The company traded as low as $71.00 and last traded at $71.05. Approximately 17,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,414,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.51.

APP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.27.

Get AppLovin alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 88,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $8,842,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Elena Arutunian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $8,051,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,708,912 shares of company stock valued at $702,905,050 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $8,122,155,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,850,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,226,000 after buying an additional 1,137,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $195,005,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,858,000 after buying an additional 263,091 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.45.

About AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.