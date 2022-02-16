Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,269 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Apria worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the third quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apria by 219.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Apria by 153.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period.

Apria stock opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. Apria, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13.

In other Apria news, EVP Robert P. Walker sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $154,390.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $39,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,742 shares of company stock worth $12,703,096.

APR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

