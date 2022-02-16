Aptiv (APTV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/7/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $190.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $200.00 to $180.00.

2/4/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $170.00.

2/4/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $179.00.

2/4/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $158.00.

1/7/2022 – Aptiv was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Weak global demand environment continues to weigh on Aptiv's performance. Aptiv continues to witness escalation in costs due to investment in organic and inorganic growth, and litigations. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in the Aptiv 's revenues and makes forecasting difficult. On the flip side, Aptiv's shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to better-than-expected revenue performance in the past four quarters. The company is well positioned to leverage on growing electrification, connectivity and autonomy trends in the rapidly evolving automotive sector. The company has ramped up investments in advanced technology and collaborations to make the most of the opportunities offered by the automotive sector. Acquisitions and collaborations help Aptiv capitalize on developing automotive markets.”

NYSE:APTV traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.88. 73,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,125. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.29 and its 200-day moving average is $158.57. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $127.63 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

