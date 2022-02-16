Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $125.25 and last traded at $117.27, with a volume of 1018150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.37.

The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.07) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Resources by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 42,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 572.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 102,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Arch Resources by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

