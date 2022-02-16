Archrock (AROC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Archrock to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Archrock has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.24%.

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode bought 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $50,609.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Archrock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,049,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after acquiring an additional 64,614 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Archrock by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 42,433 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 388,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 790,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

