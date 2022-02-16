Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.12

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 3107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,015,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,586,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 983,796 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth $4,585,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth $3,785,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

