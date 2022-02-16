Arcosa (ACA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Arcosa to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcosa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arcosa by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

