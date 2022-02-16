Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading Up 15.4%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD) was up 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 298,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 304,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile (CVE:ADD)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project consisting of two exploration permits, such as the 243 hectares exploration Solavaara Permit and the 882 hectares Vaimouso permit; and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

