Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.73.

ARNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARNA opened at $94.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.55. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $94.50.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

