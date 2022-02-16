Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARES. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6,190.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 97.92%.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

