Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC cut its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50,709 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ares Management by 64.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,200,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,648,000 after purchasing an additional 468,404 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 32.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 41,559 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $4,742,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390 over the last three months. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ARES traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $80.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,323. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.52.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 97.92%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

