Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,200 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the January 15th total of 231,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at about $5,200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth $6,400,000. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARBK traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,180. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARBK shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

