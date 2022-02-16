Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,200 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the January 15th total of 231,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at about $5,200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth $6,400,000. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ARBK traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,180. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.56.
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.
