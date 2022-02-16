Argus Increases Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $240.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Argus from $216.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s current price.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.96.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $2.11 on Wednesday, reaching $214.04. 36,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,069. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $212.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $55,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total transaction of $440,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,794 shares of company stock worth $18,016,444. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

