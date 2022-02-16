Arion Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. Arion has a total market capitalization of $41,045.78 and $49.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arion has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Arion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00044744 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.53 or 0.07081783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,057.54 or 0.99920765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00048608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00050759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,515,032 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.