Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ANET traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.44. 2,849,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,490. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.31. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $148.57.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $122.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.46.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total value of $191,351.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $5,134,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 752,694 shares of company stock valued at $96,104,897. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 281.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Arista Networks by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 343.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.