Arko (ARKO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Arko to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arko stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.41. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Arko by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Arko by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Arko by 2,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 50,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

