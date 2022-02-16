ARMOR (ARMOR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $107,134.00

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and approximately $107,134.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ARMOR has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00045163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.12 or 0.07109679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,949.81 or 0.99794678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00050419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00053013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002910 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.