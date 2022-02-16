Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €8.40 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €8.40 ($9.55) target price by equities research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.86) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.27) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.30) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($8.18) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($7.05) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aroundtown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.02 ($7.98).

Aroundtown stock traded up €0.18 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €5.47 ($6.21). 2,939,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €5.14 ($5.84) and a 52-week high of €7.16 ($8.13).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

