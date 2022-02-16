Arqma Price Tops $0.0374 on Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $461,897.13 and $1,666.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,965.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.73 or 0.07098217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.48 or 0.00289961 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.28 or 0.00758059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00013159 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00009461 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00073190 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.05 or 0.00409520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.63 or 0.00215247 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,400,830 coins and its circulating supply is 12,356,287 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars.

