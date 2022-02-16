Arweave (AR) Price Down 15.7% This Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Arweave has a market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $41.58 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.68 or 0.00074831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00016612 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

