ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Short Interest Down 25.9% in January

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,960,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the January 15th total of 12,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KGI Securities downgraded ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,183,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ASE Technology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $3,621,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.06. ASE Technology has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $9.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.27. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

