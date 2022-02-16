ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.310-$1.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASGN. Truist Financial increased their target price on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.00.

NYSE ASGN opened at $111.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.63. ASGN has a 52-week low of $89.33 and a 52-week high of $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $487,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

