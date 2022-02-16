Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AHT stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 477.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 50.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 12,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

