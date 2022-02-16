ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $845.67.

A number of research firms have commented on ASML. AlphaValue lowered ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $656.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $268.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $727.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $780.71. ASML has a 52 week low of $501.11 and a 52 week high of $895.93.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

