Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the January 15th total of 821,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 1.72. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASPN. Benchmark initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

