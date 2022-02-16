Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Matthew R. Braeger Sells 10,994 Shares

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $280,017.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Associated Banc stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.41. 32,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,296,000 after buying an additional 2,744,322 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,498,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,871 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,140,000 after purchasing an additional 714,552 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,690,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,230 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

