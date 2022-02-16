Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Associated Banc in a report released on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Associated Banc stock opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 258,038.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 73.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,922,000 after acquiring an additional 472,690 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 224.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 771,063 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.5% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $88,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,351 shares of company stock worth $290,776. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

