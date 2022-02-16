Assure (CVE:IOM) Shares Down 7.7%

Assure Holdings Corp. (CVE:IOM) was down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.40. Approximately 4,815 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 2,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.85.
The firm has a market cap of C$69.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.55, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.95.
About Assure (CVE:IOM)
Read More
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.