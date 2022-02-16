AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £100 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a £100 ($135.32) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s current price.

AZN has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($135.32) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($121.79) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($128.55) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($142.08) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £115 ($155.62) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,690 ($131.12).

Shares of LON AZN traded up GBX 61 ($0.83) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 8,926 ($120.78). The company had a trading volume of 1,659,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,231. The firm has a market capitalization of £138.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.58. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 6,736 ($91.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,523 ($128.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,516.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,586.98.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

