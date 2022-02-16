AstraZeneca PLC to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for AstraZeneca in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a PE ratio of 94.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,581,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 967.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 182,800 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 775.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 978,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,607,000 after acquiring an additional 866,595 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.07%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.