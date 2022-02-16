Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.25

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.25 and last traded at C$7.90, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.42.

Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$159.09 million during the quarter.

About Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

