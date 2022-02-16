Atheios Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, Atheios has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Atheios has a market cap of $20,985.36 and approximately $11.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 52,184,467 coins and its circulating supply is 47,436,366 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.