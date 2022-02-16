Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp II’s Quiet Period To End on February 23rd (NASDAQ:ACABU)

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp II’s (NASDAQ:ACABU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, February 23rd. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp II had issued 26,100,000 shares in its IPO on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:ACABU opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $10.04.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.