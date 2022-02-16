Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AUB. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 48,603.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 874,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,215,000 after purchasing an additional 872,431 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,585,000 after buying an additional 236,474 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,048,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,769,000 after buying an additional 209,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,461,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,145,000 after buying an additional 160,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.21. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AUB shares. Piper Sandler raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens increased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

