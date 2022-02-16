Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAWW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,348 shares of company stock worth $6,213,560. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,943,000 after purchasing an additional 181,163 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% in the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,932,000 after acquiring an additional 657,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 109,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,280,000 after buying an additional 41,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,861,000 after buying an additional 315,170 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.07. 835,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.17. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $53.36 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

