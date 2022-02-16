Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 568.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,576 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 996.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 117.0% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEAM opened at $330.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of -155.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.50. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $198.80 and a 12-month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.75.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

